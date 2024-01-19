Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CRUS. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $79.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.99. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $111.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.20 and its 200-day moving average is $76.89.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $481.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.28 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 7.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.