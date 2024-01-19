CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 442 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $46.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.48.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CZR. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

