CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth about $867,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 393.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:AOS opened at $80.56 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $57.45 and a one year high of $82.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.24.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on AOS

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,793.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $4,094,996.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,140.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $205,227.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,793.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About A. O. Smith

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.