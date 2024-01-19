CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 192,466 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) by 498.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,466 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Orla Mining in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Orla Mining in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Orla Mining in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Orla Mining in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Orla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Orla Mining stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Orla Mining had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $60.29 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.