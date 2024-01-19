Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Garland Capital Management Inc.

Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 4.1% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $141.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.42. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $187.81. The company has a market cap of $267.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.28.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

