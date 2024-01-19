Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BFST. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Business First Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST opened at $22.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.08. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $574.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $65.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.16 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 20.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James J. Buquet III sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $799,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,634.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 93.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 631.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 65.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

