Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 716.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,783 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $13,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,909 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,375. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE BR opened at $201.23 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.97 and a 1 year high of $207.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 56.84%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

