Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Biogen were worth $9,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 128.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $29,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $246.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.86 and a 52-week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Biogen’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.67.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

