Assetmark Inc. Raises Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 88.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,590,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $54,164,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,400,000 after acquiring an additional 652,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,131,000 after acquiring an additional 590,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $36,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $63.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.91. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.93 and a 200 day moving average of $49.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO James George Chopas sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $57,723.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,951.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 438 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $29,262.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,853,746.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James George Chopas sold 864 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $57,723.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,951.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,745 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

