Ares Strategic Mining (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Trading Up 0.8%

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 0.15 and last traded at 0.15. Approximately 38,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 82,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.14.
Ares Strategic Mining Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of 0.14 and a 200 day moving average of 0.15.
Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile
Ares Strategic Mining Inc, a junior natural resource mining company, engages in the identifying and mining of fluorspar properties. It focuses on the exploitation, production, and supply of metspar and acidspar. The company holds 100% interest in the Lost Sheep Fluoride Mine that consists of 67 claims covering an area of approximately 1,447 acres located in western Utah, the United States; and the Liard Fluorspar property, which includes 14 claims located in British Columbia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ares Strategic Mining
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- What does consumer price index measure?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Rio Tinto and BHP stock: Can mining giants unearth profit growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Ares Strategic Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Strategic Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.