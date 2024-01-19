Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.16% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $9,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after purchasing an additional 459,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,863,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,893,000 after purchasing an additional 136,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,656,000 after purchasing an additional 29,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $323,411.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,719.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $323,411.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,719.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,584 shares of company stock worth $1,715,612 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $172.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.16. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.91 and a 12 month high of $176.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

