Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 248.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 157.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AM stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $263.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.23 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 34.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 123.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

