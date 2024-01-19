Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ABCB. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.60.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $49.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.12. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.84.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $393.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

