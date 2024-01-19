American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) Shares Up 1.2%

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.48 and last traded at $46.48. 13 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.95.

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Sustainable Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESGY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,834,000. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000.

About American Century Sustainable Growth ETF

The American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (ESGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that selects US large-cap growth stocks based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. ESGY was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

