AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases 126 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Chevron by 100,509.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after purchasing an additional 426,437,277 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 15,457.0% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.28.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $141.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.42. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

