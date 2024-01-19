Allworth Financial LP Sells 491 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

VEEV opened at $204.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.97 and a 200 day moving average of $195.11. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.30 and a 12 month high of $225.49. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,810 shares of company stock worth $9,644,040. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

Get Our Latest Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.