Allworth Financial LP Purchases 78 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 117.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,982,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $785.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $738.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $678.79. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $453.65 and a twelve month high of $801.29.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.42 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $698.25.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

