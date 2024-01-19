Allworth Financial LP Lowers Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $314.72 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $248.80 and a 1-year high of $317.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $119.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.48%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.45.

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

