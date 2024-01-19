Allworth Financial LP Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $320.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $316.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.94. The company has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.00 and a 12-month high of $329.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.