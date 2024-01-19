Allworth Financial LP Decreases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 58.8% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 89,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

General Mills Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.30.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.