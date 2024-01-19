Advisor Partners II LLC Has $250,000 Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Advisor Partners II LLC decreased its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,646 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in AES by 5,681.8% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AES by 3,172.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AES

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andres Gluski purchased 50,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,234.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul L. Freedman purchased 1,530 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,092.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,287.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 57,039 shares of company stock worth $934,195. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AES. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.77. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $27.71.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. AES’s payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

