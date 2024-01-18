Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for ArcelorMittal in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for ArcelorMittal’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

NYSE:MT opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average is $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $32.49.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KGH Ltd lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 108.7% in the second quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 431,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 12.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth $1,091,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 317.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,774,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,505,000 after buying an additional 1,349,018 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2,788.4% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 685,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 662,240 shares during the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

