Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,565 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Ciena by 0.5% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 220,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,413,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,096,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 72,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at $1,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Up 0.2 %

Ciena stock opened at $50.68 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.44.

Insider Activity at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $193,094.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,664,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,926,618. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $193,094.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,664,032.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,616 shares of company stock worth $1,760,385. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIEN. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ciena from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.79.

About Ciena

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

