Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.47.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE MRO opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.59. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marathon Oil

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.