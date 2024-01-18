Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.2% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $220.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.21. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $156.76 and a 1-year high of $224.74.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $724.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.88 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.98%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CW shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $227.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.50.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

