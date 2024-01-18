WealthShield Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,983,525. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $141.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.57 and a 12-month high of $145.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

