W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 5.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,772,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 94,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WRB shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

WRB stock opened at $73.73 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.87%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

