USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Receives $22.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

USAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of USAC stock opened at $24.90 on Monday. USA Compression Partners has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.00 and a beta of 1.34.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $217.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.37 million. Research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,400.00%.

In other USA Compression Partners news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 793,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $19,047,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 150,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $3,859,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 386,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,931,893.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 793,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $19,047,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,069,880 shares of company stock valued at $50,542,481.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 232.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1,102.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

