The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives $3.59 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.59.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.75 price target (down from $3.25) on shares of RealReal in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RealReal from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on RealReal from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.
Read Our Latest Report on REAL
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealReal
RealReal Stock Performance
NASDAQ:REAL opened at $1.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $176.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.89. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94.
RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $133.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.31 million. Research analysts predict that RealReal will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RealReal Company Profile
The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RealReal
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Will airline stocks recover? What is the outlook?
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Oil is in contango for the first time since 2021: Best oil stocks
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MAX 9 may not affect Boeing’s earnings; should you buy the dip?
Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.