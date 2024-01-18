The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives $3.59 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.59.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.75 price target (down from $3.25) on shares of RealReal in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RealReal from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on RealReal from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RealReal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,442,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,035,000 after buying an additional 217,186 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 28.9% during the second quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 4,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in RealReal by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,192,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 815,955 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RealReal by 5.8% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in RealReal by 59.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,297,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $1.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $176.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.89. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $133.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.31 million. Research analysts predict that RealReal will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

