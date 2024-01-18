Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $35.14 Million Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,628 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 7,420 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of Las Vegas Sands worth $35,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after purchasing an additional 519,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,298,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,338,514,000 after acquiring an additional 330,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after purchasing an additional 394,616 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,567,353 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $554,906,000 after purchasing an additional 325,348 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $388,188,000 after buying an additional 149,588 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.97.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LVS opened at $48.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.66. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the casino operator to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

