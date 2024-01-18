Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,248,129 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,028 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Citizens Financial Group worth $33,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $1,605,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,155,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,973,000 after purchasing an additional 513,276 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 47,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 75.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 54,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 23,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $31.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average is $28.49. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

