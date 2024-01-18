Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives $3.56 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.56.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 64.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $378.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $364.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.57 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

