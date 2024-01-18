SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Receives GBX 314.17 Average PT from Analysts

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 314.17 ($4.00).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SSPG shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 320 ($4.07) to GBX 290 ($3.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

SSP Group Price Performance

SSP Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON:SSPG opened at GBX 218.60 ($2.78) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 221.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 223.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21,860.00, a PEG ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.76. SSP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 175.70 ($2.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 283.20 ($3.60).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. SSP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan Davies sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.00), for a total value of £354 ($450.44). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 175 shares of company stock valued at $37,443. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

