SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Receives GBX 314.17 Average PT from Analysts

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 314.17 ($4.00).
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SSPG shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 320 ($4.07) to GBX 290 ($3.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.
SSP Group Price Performance
SSP Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. SSP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30,000.00%.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Jonathan Davies sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.00), for a total value of £354 ($450.44). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 175 shares of company stock valued at $37,443. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
SSP Group Company Profile
SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.
