Securian Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,109 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QLYS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 70.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Qualys by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $116,327.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,512 shares in the company, valued at $19,143,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $116,327.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,512 shares in the company, valued at $19,143,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $1,139,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,437,136.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,653 shares of company stock worth $3,003,479. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $193.54 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.97 and a 1 year high of $206.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.39 and its 200 day moving average is $162.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

