Sadie Stern Sells 2,902 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sadie Stern also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $46,122.72.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Sadie Stern sold 1,176 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,360.00.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $125.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.29. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $139.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 137.86, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

