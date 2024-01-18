Royal Bank of Canada Trims Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Target Price to C$184.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cargojet from C$170.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$125.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Acumen Capital lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$109.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$144.00.

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$119.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.04. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$76.50 and a 12 month high of C$135.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$107.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.55). Cargojet had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of C$214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$218.75 million. Analysts expect that Cargojet will post 3.0841734 EPS for the current year.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

