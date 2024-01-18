Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rocket Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rocket Companies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a current ratio of 11.15. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of -54.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.44.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 658.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

