Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Receives $19.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRMW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. CIBC raised Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Primo Water in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Primo Water Stock Performance

Primo Water stock opened at $14.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.38. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $622.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.31 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 66.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,877,000 after purchasing an additional 48,820 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 39,817 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,471,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,217,000 after acquiring an additional 280,207 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 374.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 293,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 231,727 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

