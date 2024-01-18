Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 2.5% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $648,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 13.4% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $143.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $270.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.52.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.