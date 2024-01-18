Parthenon LLC Sells 739 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Parthenon LLC cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 3.3% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $21,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.7 %

XOM stock opened at $97.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $384.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $96.58 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.40.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

