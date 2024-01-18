Parcion Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 246,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 221,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 625,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 27,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 14,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $167.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $176.31. The firm has a market cap of $483.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

