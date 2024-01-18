Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,140 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 8.0% of Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,983,525 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $142.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.24 and its 200-day moving average is $133.72. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.