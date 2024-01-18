Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Leslie Trigg Sells 8,126 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 8,126 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $34,860.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,783.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, January 8th, Leslie Trigg sold 14,188 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $77,892.12.

NASDAQ:OM opened at $3.80 on Thursday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $30.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.14). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 88.10% and a negative net margin of 133.19%. The company had revenue of $30.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.38 million. Equities research analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Outset Medical by 259.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,017,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 191.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,089 shares during the period. Braidwell LP increased its stake in Outset Medical by 64.4% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,400,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,117,000 after purchasing an additional 940,059 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Outset Medical by 424.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 937,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,244,000 after buying an additional 758,359 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,807,000.

Several research firms recently commented on OM. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Outset Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Outset Medical from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Outset Medical from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

