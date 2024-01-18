Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stake Cut by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $82.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.64. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.63.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In related news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler purchased 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,520.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 26,351 shares of company stock worth $1,711,316. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

