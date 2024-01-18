Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) General Counsel William Devaul Sells 4,509 Shares

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) General Counsel William Devaul sold 4,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $123,952.41. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,067.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Morphic Stock Performance

Morphic stock opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.31. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $63.08.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.25. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Morphic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Morphic in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MORF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Morphic from $61.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Morphic from $106.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Morphic in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morphic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Morphic

About Morphic

(Get Free Report)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.