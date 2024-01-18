Mark Richardson Purchases 23 Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) insider Mark Richardson acquired 23 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 652 ($8.30) per share, with a total value of £149.96 ($190.81).

Mark Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 15th, Mark Richardson purchased 26 shares of Ocado Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 565 ($7.19) per share, with a total value of £146.90 ($186.92).

Ocado Group Stock Down 6.1 %

OCDO stock opened at GBX 580 ($7.38) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 649.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 673.35. Ocado Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 342 ($4.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,017 ($12.94). The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -983.05 and a beta of 1.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on OCDO. Barclays downgraded Ocado Group to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 680 ($8.65) to GBX 430 ($5.47) in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ocado Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.09) to GBX 600 ($7.63) in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 640.20 ($8.15).

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

