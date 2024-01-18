Mark Richardson Purchases 23 Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) insider Mark Richardson acquired 23 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 652 ($8.30) per share, with a total value of £149.96 ($190.81).
Mark Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 15th, Mark Richardson purchased 26 shares of Ocado Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 565 ($7.19) per share, with a total value of £146.90 ($186.92).
Ocado Group Stock Down 6.1 %
OCDO stock opened at GBX 580 ($7.38) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 649.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 673.35. Ocado Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 342 ($4.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,017 ($12.94). The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -983.05 and a beta of 1.76.
About Ocado Group
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.
