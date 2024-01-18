Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 512 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,646 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.3% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Visa by 107,990.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after buying an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,012,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,802,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391,512 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.05.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $266.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.33. The firm has a market cap of $489.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.76 and a 1 year high of $267.10.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,161 shares of company stock valued at $22,308,891. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

