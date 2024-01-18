Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) PT Lowered to C$1.50

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.90 to C$1.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LGN. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Logan Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Haywood Securities set a C$1.80 price objective on shares of Logan Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Logan Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logan Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$1.61.

Logan Energy Price Performance

Shares of Logan Energy stock opened at C$0.78 on Tuesday. Logan Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.73 and a 52-week high of C$1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.91.

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$17.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.50 million.

Logan Energy Company Profile

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

