LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Receives $14.79 Average Target Price from Analysts

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.79.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

In other news, Director Dipan Patel sold 15,099,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $163,683,924.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Dipan Patel sold 15,099,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $163,683,924.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicole Miller sold 21,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $231,210.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,864.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,146,521 shares of company stock valued at $164,194,385. Insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LegalZoom.com by 21.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,999,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,353,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,990,000 after purchasing an additional 929,585 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 47.5% during the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,598,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,959 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,476,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 83.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,315,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $10.47 on Monday. LegalZoom.com has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.13.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.09 million. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

