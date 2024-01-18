Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives $27.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $14.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.71 and a current ratio of 16.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 46.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

